Tamar Braxton Wants to Be a Single Woman Again

The Blast is reporting that Tamar Braxton wants a judge to declare her single now, even though she and her estranged husband, Vince Herbert, have yet to work out the details of her divorce petition.

According to media house, Braxton asked the court for a “status only” divorce, meaning she and Vince would be legally single.

They still have the usual support and custody issues to work out but Braxton makes it clear in the docs: “Petitioner seeks dissolution of her marriage with Respondent based on irreconcilable differences. Petitioner believes there is nothing the Court can do to salvage or repair the marriage.”

The singer has been itching to get done with the divorce process, but her ex reportedly has been making things difficult for her. Last October, she asked a judge to grant her a default judgment in the case because Vince refused to respond to her petition.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out for her.

Tamar filed for divorce in September 2018.