Tamar Braxton Thanks God for Saving Her Life, Speaks on Mental Health

Tamar Braxton is a grateful soul for how far she has come and especially because God saved her life.
The singer who survived a suicide attempt a few months ago, penned down an emotional write up talking about her struggles.
The mother of one who was recently accussed of domestic violence by her boyfriend, David Adefeso and a restraining order filed to that effect, noted that she’s tired of being the poster girl for the angry black woman narrative.
Tamar Braxton also revealed that mental illness is no joke and just because a person is struggling with it doesn’t mean they should be tagged crazy.
She further spoke on allowing herself be in toxic situations and being a slave to the industry as well investing all her love into her kid, relationship, family, etc. without leaving room to love herself.
Going forward, the youngest Braxton daughter intends to use her voice to help brown women and anyone else who find themselves in a similar situation as she has been.
God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light. Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself? That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments. I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many “angry black girl” narratives. I’m not angry at all. I have been battling mental health for some time now, and Let me tell y’all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you “crazy”. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle. I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected. I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through alot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me. ✨