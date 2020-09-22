Tamar Braxton Thanks God for Saving Her Life, Speaks on Mental Health

Tamar Braxton is a grateful soul for how far she has come and especially because God saved her life.

The singer who survived a suicide attempt a few months ago, penned down an emotional write up talking about her struggles.

The mother of one who was recently accussed of domestic violence by her boyfriend, David Adefeso and a restraining order filed to that effect, noted that she’s tired of being the poster girl for the angry black woman narrative.

Tamar Braxton also revealed that mental illness is no joke and just because a person is struggling with it doesn’t mean they should be tagged crazy.

She further spoke on allowing herself be in toxic situations and being a slave to the industry as well investing all her love into her kid, relationship, family, etc. without leaving room to love herself.

Going forward, the youngest Braxton daughter intends to use her voice to help brown women and anyone else who find themselves in a similar situation as she has been.

