Tamar Braxton Speaks up Following Suicide Attempt

Thankfully, Tamar Braxton is on the road to recovery following her suicide attempt earlier this month.

The singer and mother of one released a public statement to address mental illness and issues that led her to the point of almost taking her own life.

In the lengthy post, Braxton revealed that after 11years in business with her partners, promises made remained unfulfilled.

“I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid”, she said.

She noted that she wrote letters requesting to be freed from her contract, detailing the erosion of her essence but her cry was ignored while the demands on her persisted.

Tamar Braxton went on to say that her spirit and soul were tainted the most and her portrayal on TV was in negation of parts of her life she held close.

The TV host revelaed mental illness is real and requested people normalise acknowledging it as opposed to being associated with shame and humiliation.

