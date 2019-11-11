Tamar Braxton Says Men Who Don’t Have Sex With Their Women are ‘Gay’

ukamaka

So Tamar Braxton has manufactured a new yardstick for seeking out who’s gay and who’s not.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram to rant about men who choose not to have sex with their partners for unknown reasons, asserting that it’s all the confirmation that the men are gay.

“it ain’t enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to keep!” she ranted, adding that if the men “lay with you for 3, 4, 10 days and don’t touch you, it’s not you. He wants a man!”

And when prodded by her fans, insisted she wasn’t talking about her Nigerian boyfriend David Adefeso. “I ain’t talking about ME!!! I’m just FcKN tired of the bullshit!! Stay out of mine unless i say this nigga did some sht,” she wrote.

See her post below:

