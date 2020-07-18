Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital After Possible Suicide Attempt

ukamaka

The Blast is reporting that Tamar Braxton is now in a stable condition after possibly attempting to take her own life.

Per the outlet, the actress was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after being found unresponsive and sources close to the situation said she was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles, near LA Live, with her boyfriend David Adefeso.

Adefeso found her “unresponsive” and called 911 to report his girlfriend had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Ambulances arrived at the hotel and transported the reality star to California hospital in Downtown L.A.

We can’t wait to share more details about this incidence with you.

