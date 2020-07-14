Tamar Braxton Reveals Her Family’s Reality Show Pays 75% Less Than KUWTK

Tamar Braxton is getting paid a lot less than she deserves.

The singer has revealed that her family’s reality TV show- Braxton Family Values which airs on We TV doesn’t do justice for securing the bag.

She made it know in a tweet, posing series of questions to Twitterverse. Tamar noted that though their show has been on air for 10 years and is currently on Netflix, they earn 75% less than the Kardashians do from ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Tamar Braxton also revealed that she hasn’t received payment for the theme song which she wrote.

Are we going to talk about pay…. I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on The air… we make 75 percent LESS than the kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show🤔 https://t.co/0dIueRQ2Dx — TAMAR "THUG" BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 13, 2020

