Tamar Braxton Reveals Her Family’s Reality Show Pays 75% Less Than KUWTK

Tamar Braxton is getting paid a lot less than she deserves.

The singer has revealed that her family’s reality TV show- Braxton Family Values which airs on We TV doesn’t do justice for securing the bag.

She made it know in a tweet, posing series of questions to Twitterverse. Tamar noted that though their show has been on air for 10 years and is currently on Netflix, they earn 75% less than the Kardashians do from ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

Tamar Braxton also revealed that she hasn’t received payment for the theme song which she wrote.

