Tamar Braxton Reacts to David Adefeso’s Domestic Violence Claim

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tamar Braxton has finally reacted to the claims of domestic violence by boyfriend, Davidvm Adefeso.

The singer and actress took to Twitter to allege that there was a lot of manipulation going in that relationship especially by him.

In her tweets, Tamar Braxton who appeared to have been blindsided by the turn of events, posed the question;

“How come you are always the last to see sh*t?

She then went on to tweet about men manipulating women when they do bullsh*t and acting like you’re supposed to protect them.

“All I know is these dudes will manipulate when they do some bullsh*t then act like it’s your job to protect them when they sh*t all over you.”

Recall that David Adefeso filed a restraining order of domestic violence against Tamar Braxton and granted an interview alleging abuse. However, Tamar Braxton and her team denied his claim stating that he was in fact the one who threatened to kill them in murder-suicide.

