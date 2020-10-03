Tamar Braxton is Ready to Hit the Studio for Some New Music

Who else is ready for some new music from Tamar Braxton? Well, if you are, you’re not alone.

The singer and mother of one revealed that she is set to hit the studio to unburden and lay down her experiences into new sound.

Tamar Braxton who has through the wringer in recent times from mental health challenges to a suicide attempt and drama with her boyfriend, David Adefeso, has promised to pour all the pain into her music.

Taking to Instagram, the youngest Braxton sister said;

“I’m ready to pour some pain into my music”.

Well, we cannot wait to hear Tamar Braxton bare it all.

