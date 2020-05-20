Tamar Braxton Imitating Toni Braxton is #SisterGoals

Tamar Braxton has hopped on the train of the #Tonibraxtonchallenge and who better to imitate Toni than her sister?

Tamar posted a video of herself getting into character to play her iconic sister.

In the video, the mum-of one shared the steps you need to take to attain that Phlegm-like induced huskiness reminiscent of Toni’s voice.

“Hi Babyface, I love you so much.

“I’m gonna show y’all how I do Toni Braxton, You’ve got to have Bass in your throat like,hmmm, she explained.

“Give a cough, a burp or something, like you can’t finish no sentence and ermm…you gotta have like that deep emotion or something where I kinda understand nothing you say.

She then proceeded to do Toni Braxton like no one else can.

Nailed it!