Tamar Braxton Imitating Toni Braxton is #SisterGoals

Tofunmi OluwashinaMusicNo Comment on Tamar Braxton Imitating Toni Braxton is #SisterGoals

Tamar Braxton has hopped on the train of the #Tonibraxtonchallenge and who better to imitate Toni than her sister?

Tamar posted a video of herself getting into character to play her iconic sister.

In the video, the mum-of one shared the steps you need to take to attain that Phlegm-like induced huskiness reminiscent of Toni’s voice.

“Hi Babyface, I love you so much.
“I’m gonna show y’all how I do Toni Braxton, You’ve got to have Bass in your throat like,hmmm, she explained.

“Give a cough, a burp or something, like you can’t finish no sentence and ermm…you gotta have like that deep emotion or something where I kinda understand nothing you say.

She then proceeded to do Toni Braxton like no one else can.

Nailed it!

,

Related Posts

Andre Harrell Tribute Featuring Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey And Others To Air On BET

May 20, 2020

Davido Shares Screenshot of Exchange Between Himself and Flytime Boss in 2011

May 20, 2020

Alternative Nigerian Chart: Timi Dakolo’s ‘Take’ Leads

May 20, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *