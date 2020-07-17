Tamar Braxton Hospitalised Following Alleged Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton has been hospitalised over what is believed to be a suicide attempt.

The singer was found unresponsive by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, in the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown LA where she was lodged before she was rushed to California Hospital in downtown LA.

“We’re told David found Tamar “unresponsive” and called 911 to report his girlfriend had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Sources say he believed it was a possible suicide attempt”, The Blast reports.

The youngest Braxton sister moved there with her boyfriend.

LAPD confirmed they received a call around 9:45 P.M. in regard to a 43-year-old female who had a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose.” Officers are following the woman to the hospital for further investigation.

Tamar Braxton took to Twitter a few days ago to call out We TV for ripping her family off, paying 75% less than what the Kardashians make from their reality show.

She is said to have been under emotional duress since the dispute started and has been attempting to get out of her contract.

Things reportedly came to a head this week after the trailer for her new reality show ‘Get Ya Life” was released.

The mother of one was reportedly blindsided and hated the way the show portrayed her.

Update reveals that Tamar is in stable condition but still unconscious. She is currently under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

