Tamar Braxton Fights Woman Who Commented on Nigerian Boyfriend’s Instagram

Tamar Braxton wants you to keep your thoughts about her boyfriend to yourself, especially if you are a woman and have kind things to say.

The singer-actress just got into an embarrassing scuffle with a woman who dared to say “hey you” on her boyfriend, David Adeyemi Adefeso’s Instagram.

“Hey boo, I am Tamar Braxton from Baltimore and this is my boyfriend David,” she told the woman, adding that the woman should have said, “Hey y’all.”

Well, the woman didn’t like the call and it resulted in a messy exchange.

See it below: