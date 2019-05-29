Tamar Braxton and Nigerian Boyfriend David Adeyemi’s IG Exchange is the Cutest

Tamar Braxton and David Adeyemi Adefeso are desperately in love with each other.

Hours ago, the singer-actress took to her Instagram to write the Nigerian boyfriend a heartfelt message in which she talked about their love, how much he has changed her for the best, how much she cherishes what they have.

She said:

The fact that I once thought that love was a feeling. The fact is every thing about that word is an action. To be patient and kind and giving, respectful, Honest, mature, nurturing, protective, present, problem solving ,a provider, Saved, Positive, considerate, all about family, is EVERYTHING that u are LOVE.. you won’t let me run and hide Nor have a tantrum without communicating and facing ANY situation! Thank you for showing me that it’s not just about FEELINGS!! It’s DOING!#mylove. I’m so grateful for you. Happy just Being YOU day @david.adefeso

And he responded with an equally sweet note.

See his post below: