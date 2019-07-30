Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso Visit Oba Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom: Photos

Tamara Braxton and David Adefes continue to have the best time of the lives in Nigeria.

The couple is currently visiting Adefeso’s hometown in Nigeria, and yesterday, the paid Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom a visit, during which they posed for photos with the royalty.

“A Royal visit and royal blessings for one of our own, @david.adefeso who visited with his partner @tamarbraxton. It was a pleasure receiving them,” said the palace’s social media page, per Bellanaija.

And Tamar also shared a video from their trip, with a caption that said: “He took me home to the king 👑”

See the photos below as shared by hrmsaelegushi | enitansheyindemi: