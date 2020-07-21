Tamar Braxton 911 Call Has Been Leaked; Singer Now Alert & Responsive

Tamar Braxton is finally “alert” and “responsive” and has been moved to a different facility following alleged suicide attempt.

Recall that sources claimed that Braxton was found “unresponsive” by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, last Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles where they were staying. The news stirred reactions on social media, with fans and friends reaching out to the singer.

Now, THR has published the emotional 911 made by Tamar’s boyfriend, David Adefeso, in which he blamed the “network” for her alleged suicide attempt, and this comes hours after reports confirmed that she was finally responsive.

See the call below:

