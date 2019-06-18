‘Talks Ongoing to Resolve Dispute with Sanusi’ – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says discussions are ongoing to resolve the crisis between him and Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano.

The governor disclosed this while briefing state house correspondents after a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday.

Sanusi and Ganduje fell out after the March governorship election where the monarch was said to have opposed the governor’s reelection.

Ganduje then went after Sanusi, splitting the ancient Kano emirate into five and making him (Sanusi) to lose control of 34 of 44 local government areas of the state.

The anti-graft commission in the state also resumed the probe of alleged financial misappropriation under Sanusi’s watch and indicted him over the mismanagement of N3.4 billion between 2014 and 2017.

Efforts to reach a reconciliation between the duo have been made by prominent Nigerians including Kano-born billionaire, Aliko Dangote.