“Talent is Not Enough” – AY Makun Tells ‘Trending Celebrities’ to Stay Humble

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on “Talent is Not Enough” – AY Makun Tells ‘Trending Celebrities’ to Stay Humble

AY Makun has some word for Nigerian stars.

The comic actor took to his Twitter today to call out unnamed Nigerian celebrities he says are dominating the trends today, noting that their talent is not what will keep them relevant in the competitive industry.

Dear reigning & trending celebrity, before you allow the fame to take the best of you, just know that you are digging your own grave,” he said in the surprising tweet.

He continued, “There is a reason why 2Baba, RMD & others are still in the same business where some don’t last more than 2 years.Talent is not enough #humility

See his post:

Related Posts

‘Hit That Man You Like Up Today’, N6 Advises Ladies

October 6, 2020

Runtown isn’t Backing Down from His #EndSARS Protest

October 6, 2020

Yul Edochie Bids to Become the Best Nigerian President Ever

October 6, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply