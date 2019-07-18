Taking Mikel’s no 10 Shirt not a Priority – Iwobi

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi is looking beyond the struggle for the No 10 jersey, which team captain, John Obi Mikel is likely to drop any time from now.

There have been speculations that Mikel might announce his retirement from the national team after the third-place match against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

At a pre-match conference in Cairo on Tuesday, Iwobi washed his hands off the struggle for the No 10 jersey.

“Wearing the No 10 jersey is not a priority to me. All I need is to give my best to my country anytime I am called upon. Whether or not I am given No 10 or No 100 jersey is not a priority,” the Arsenal star said.

Iwobi scored one of the three goals for the Super Eagles in their 3-2 victory against the defending champions, Lions of Cameroun to hit the semifinal of the competition.

But his overall performances have come in for criticism at a tournament where he just didn’t come alive.

Meanwhile, Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said he’s pleased with his team’s third-place finish at the Afcon.

Odion Ighalo netted the winner as Nigeria pipped Tunisia 1-0 to win a record-extending eighth bronze medal at the Afcon.

Rohr said it’s a young squad with a lot of promise for the future.