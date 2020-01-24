‘Take youths off the streets’ – Naira Marley tells FG

Popular indigenous rapper, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, has advised the Federal Government to empower the Nigerian youth in order to take them off the streets.

The singer stated this via his Twitter handle @officialnairam1.

He wrote: “Our government’s creating conditions for trouble that can have dramatic consequences.

“Neglecting youths on the street with no hope, no support and no future,” he tweeted.

Marley recently advised his fans, who he called ‘Marlians’ to live right in order not to destroy their future.

The ‘Puta’ crooner also appealed to the youth not to endanger their future while enjoying their lives.

According to him, as you enjoy your life, you should not also destroy your future.

The admonishment comes a day after Marley pulled off a major coup by hooking award-winning songstress Asa, who came out as a Marlian.

Asa joins Afro-pop superstar Wizkid, among other leading artistes to declare their love for Naira Marley.