Take the Money! Amokachi advises Ighalo to dump United for Shenhua’s £400,000 per week deal

As Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo faces a dilemma of returning to parent club Shanghai Shenhua or staying on at Manchester United, former international Daniel Amokachi has simple words for him: take the money.

For former Super Eagles skipper Amokachi, Ighalo, who is currently on loan at United, must accept the £400,000 weekly (about N190 million) salary his parent club, Shanghai Shenhua is proposing for him.

Amokachi said Ighalo needs to understand that as an African footballer, getting such an attractive deal would help boost his profile as one of the best strikers in the world.

The former Everton striker also commended Ighalo for taking a bold step to accept pay cut to play for Manchester United, saying that putting every distraction behind him to play for his dream club was a noble decision.

Amokachi added that the tempting offer from the Chinese club indicated that the erstwhile Super Eagles forward still had much to offer in his career.

“Ighalo should go back to China and accept the offer Shanghai Shenhua is offering him.

“During my days in football despite having the passion for the game, I still aspired to earn attractive wages as an African footballer coming from the streets of Nigeria to play football in Europe.

“Also other top player across the world till this moment change clubs because of wage issues. Some are even lured to remain in their present clubs by increasing their wages.

“Football is big business. Ighalo should accept the offer and go back to China,” he said.

Ighalo has proved an incredible piece of business since joining United on loan from Shenhua on the January 2020 transfer deadline.

He has scored four goals in as many starts, prompting the Red Devils to table a reported £15 million pounds for his services when his loan deal ends on May 31, 2020.

Now, he’s got to choose between sticking on with his dream club, and going for the money.

Maybe he should listen to Amokachi though…