Tafida of Ilorin dies at 85; Buhari reacts

Elder statesman and the Tafida of Ilorin, Dr. Amuda Aluko, is dead.

Aluko, who hailed from the Apabiekun family in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State, died in the early hours of Friday. He was 85.

He was the Chief Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of Geri Alimi Hospital, Ilorin.

Reacting to his demise, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness in a message of condolence to the bereaved family, the Ilorin Emirate Council, the government and people of the State.

Buhari’s condolence message was signed and made on Friday by Garba Shehu, his Spokesman.

”It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Dr. Aluko, the Tafida of Ilorin,” the president said.

“On behalf of all Nigerians, my family and I send our deepest condolences to Tafida’s family, the Emirate Council and the people of the State.

”The nation mourns with you as you mark the loss of the renowned medical doctor, community leader, remarkable philanthropist and ardent supporter of our political causes. May Allah grant him eternal rest.”

