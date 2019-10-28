Tafawa Balewa’s wife, Jummai, is dead

Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, the last surviving wife to late Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is dead, the family has announced.

A granddaughter to the late prime minister, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, confirmed the death of Hajiya Jummai in a telephone chat on Sunday night.

Hajara disclosed that the deceased, aged 85, died at 4pm on Sunday in Lagos, after going down with cardiac arrest. She is survived by eight children and many grandchildren

She said that the deceased had returned from a two weeks medical trip in India, but decided to spend some time in Lagos with her daughter, when the death occurred.

She said that the corpse would be brought to Bauchi on Monday for burial.

Meanwhile, president Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family over the death.

In the message sent through Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Buhari said: “I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family, the government and people of Bauchi State and the entire people of our dear country.”

The president reportedly directed the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to make an aircraft from the presidential fleet available for the evacuation of the remains of the deceased from Lagos.