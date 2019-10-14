Tacha’s Manager TeeBillz Breaks Silence After Dotun Claimed Her Fans Threatened Him

TeeBillz has finally spoken up after CoolFM radio host took to Twitter to allege that Tacha’s fans, the Titans, threatened to have him killed.

The drama all started after the radio host, who was a passionate critic of the ex-BBNaija star, announced that he will be interviewing her on Wednesday. While many people rejoiced over this news, some called him out for leeching on her popularity, especially because of all the negative things he’d said about her.

It wasn’t long before Dotun alleged that he received death threats from an unnamed person over the upcoming interview.

He tweeted: “You send me a death threat over a radio interview. I might have to cancel it… this is way out of line .. I am done. I didn’t ask for this interview .. @TeeBillz323 did cos he runs her management but mehn this is way out of line. Damn over a bloody game show!! You threaten me with death really! … naaah! This is way out of line.”

Read all about it here.

Now, TeeBillz has addressed the controversy. Check out his post below: