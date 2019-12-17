Tacha Takes Legal Action Against Blessing Okoro for Character Defamation

Tacha Akide has issued a letter demanding an apology from Instagram model Blessing Okoro who accused of her sending assassins after her.

In case you missed it: Okoro got into a conflict with some men in Enugu who dented her car during a road rage. Rather than resolve their conflict off media, Okoro posted a video claiming that the men were assassins sent after her by Tacha Akide, who she has been embroiled in a one-sided beef with.

Tacha did not address the accusation but yesterday, her fans released a letter allegedly from her lawyers, demanding an apology from Okoro and also financial compensation for the character defamation.

See the letter below:

Apologise within 48 hours or face the legal consequence of your actions ,@Symply_Tacha legal team writes Blessing Okoro.#Tacha24 #CountdownToTachaDay pic.twitter.com/wqY6Qvh1Hn — HELLOTACHA (@hellotacha) December 16, 2019