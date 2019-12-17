Tacha Takes Legal Action Against Blessing Okoro for Character Defamation

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Tacha Takes Legal Action Against Blessing Okoro for Character Defamation

Tacha Akide has issued a letter demanding an apology from Instagram model Blessing Okoro who accused of her sending assassins after her.

In case you missed it: Okoro got into a conflict with some men in Enugu who dented her car during a road rage. Rather than resolve their conflict off media, Okoro posted a video claiming that the men were assassins sent after her by Tacha Akide, who she has been embroiled in a one-sided beef with.

Tacha did not address the accusation but yesterday, her fans released a letter allegedly from her lawyers, demanding an apology from Okoro and also financial compensation for the character defamation.

See the letter below:

Related Posts

Angela Okorie Continues to Defend her ‘Assassination Attempt’ Story

December 17, 2019

Watch: Kanye West Perfoms Gospel Cover of Davido’s “IF”

December 17, 2019

Barack Obama Says Women Make Better Leaders Than Men

December 17, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *