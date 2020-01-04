Tacha Sets Jan 18 for the Launch of Her Titans Collection

Tacha will shake the whole of Africa this January with the arrival of her much-anticipated Titans collection.

The former Big Brother Naija star became a phenomenon after her unprecedented disqualification from the 2019 reality TV show, but has since been waxing stronger, and has been hosted by powerful figures in Ghana and Nigeria, including the present and past governors of Cross Rivers state.

Months ago, she promised her army of fans, called the Titans, of a collection dedicated to them. Now, the serial entrepreneur has taken to her Instagram to announce that the collection will be here this January, on the 18th.

Check out the teaser for it below:

We can’t wait!