Tacha has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, no matter how her truth stings.

Yesterday, the reality TV star slammed her #BBNaija co-star, Thelma, who had a lot to say about her on the reunion show, and now she had dragged Tuoyo for filth, after he hopped on the app to talk back at her.

Apparently, Thelma had blamed Tacha and her fans for her early dismissal from the show, and Tacha roasted her on the app. And while many people were divided over that reaction, Tuoyo replied that she has a low IQ.

And Tacha dragged him.

“Low IQ that took you as a friend back in the house. Low IQ that still spoke to you after all your VODOO Interview bants!!! Are you moving maad??! LET ME DROP THIS HERE This low IQ will feed you and your guys for a DECADE!! No Song7,” she replied him.

And then she shared all their previous private chats, including where she had financially helped him in his time of need.

See her tweets:

Low IQ that took you as a friend back in the house.

Low IQ that still spoke to you after all your VODOO Interview bants!!! Are you moving maad??!

LET ME DROP THIS HERE

This low IQ will feed you and your guys for a DECADE!! No 🧢

Song7 call me 🤙 — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 12, 2020

How you even talk when I’m talking??

So cause of Twitter Commentary (cruising) you too want to feel among!! Tf is wrong with your Bald head? Song7?!! What exactly is the color of your Amnesia??????

This Low IQ you DM’d your account details in 2018!!…. https://t.co/jZ7WOPs2Y7 pic.twitter.com/pTxdbieWIM — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 12, 2020

