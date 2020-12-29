Tacha Hails Bobrisky as One of the Nicest Women She Knows

Tacha Akide has taken to social media to testify about the generosity of famous cross dresser, Bobrisky.

The former reality TV star and entrepreneur disclosed that though many people might have their reservations about the self acclaimed Barbie, she is in fact, one of the nicest people there is and folks should pray for friends like Bobrisky.

Tacha, on her Instastories wrote;

“You might not like @bobrisky222 ohh. Bit when you’re praying for friends pray for a friend like @bobrisky222!! One of the nicest women I know! Love you”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

