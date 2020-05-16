TBenz Karaoke

Tacha Gets Candid: “One Way to Avoid Having Haters is to be Average, Basic”

Tacha Akide has never been afraid of speaking her mind, despite the criticisms she receives on social media everyday.

The entrepreneurial businesswoman caught a lot of flak after she got booted out of the Big Brother Naija show, following her vicious fight with the housemate who eventually emerged the winner–Mercy Eke.

However, Tacha has been waxing stronger ever since, landing top ambassadorial deals, reviving business line, and even launching an activewear collection. And she remains her unapologetic, vocal self on the app, with folks saying nasty things about her strong opinions.

Well, Tacha seems not to be bothered by all these; she has dismissed the trolls as simply haters.

“I believe HATE is often a sign of Weakness, Envy Jealousy and fear. People hate on you because you’re doing what they cannot, will not or are too afraid to ATTEMPT and that’s on that PERIODT!” she tweeted today, adding, “There is one way to avoid having HATERS Sit on the sidelines, do nothing, don’t set goals, be average (Basic) and no one will hate on you.”

