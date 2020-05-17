Tacha Celebrates 400k Twitter Photos With Hot New Photos

Tacha has a killer body.

The entrepreneurial businesswoman and reality TV star has garnered over 400, 000 followers on her Twitter page,  making her the highest followed Big Brother Naija star in the history of the show.

Ánd to celebrate this feat she achieved over such a short period, she shared hot new photos of her banging body, with a caption that read: “Who is Tacha?” And then she gave a shout out to her massive fan base.

Check her out below:

 

