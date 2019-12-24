Tacha Akide’s Fans Surprise Her With a N9.5m Mercedes Benz on Her Birthday

Tacha Akide is one lucky woman!
The Big Brother Naija star turned 24 yesterday and her fans, the famous Titans, shut down the internet with multiple tags in which they celebrated her. The online party carried on from the eve of her birthday, and last night, they showed up at her birthday party with a brand new Mercedes Benz reportedly worth N9.5 Million.
See the post below:
Video Car not Audio o!#TitansCelebrateTacha#TachaTurns24 #Tacha24 pic.twitter.com/3HC8zJjOtG
— HELLOTACHA (@hellotacha) December 23, 2019
BENZ in your Faces 😁🔱#TitansCelebrateTacha #TachaTurns24 #Tacha24 pic.twitter.com/qEHTfVZJCw
— HELLOTACHA (@hellotacha) December 23, 2019