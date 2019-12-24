Tacha Akide’s Fans Surprise Her With a N9.5m Mercedes Benz on Her Birthday

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Tacha Akide’s Fans Surprise Her With a N9.5m Mercedes Benz on Her Birthday

Tacha Akide is one lucky woman!

The Big Brother Naija star turned 24 yesterday and her fans, the famous Titans, shut down the internet with multiple tags in which they celebrated her. The online party carried on from the eve of her birthday, and last night, they showed up at her birthday party with a brand new Mercedes Benz reportedly worth N9.5 Million.

See the post below:

Related Posts

Mariah Carey Sued by her Former Nanny for Unpaid Wages

December 24, 2019

Kanye West & EMI Back in Court After Failing to Finalise Settlement

December 24, 2019

Video: Megan Thee Stallion Makes it Rain in Lagos Strip Club

December 24, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *