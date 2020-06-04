Tacha Akide’s #BBNaijaReunion Outfit is the Gorgeousness Our Wardrobes Deserve

For the past three days, Tacha Akide has dominated the conversation around this year’s Big Brother Naija Reunion; it is safe to repeat, again, that the show still revolves around her.

And the business mogul came prepared.

For the event, she stepped out in a high-slit gold ensemble styled by Mimi Yina of Medlinboss, the look complete with the necessary accouterments, her hair swept up in a severe updo.

Check out the credits for her look to the event below:

And check out her photos below:

