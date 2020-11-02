Tacha Akide Writes Heartfelt Note to Future Husband

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Tacha Akide Writes Heartfelt Note to Future Husband

Tacha Akide has a message for her future husband and he better sit up and listen.

The former reality TV star and entrepreneur, took to her Instagram page to share sultry Images of herself along with a salient message to the man she’ll walk down the aisle with.

Tacha Akide who recently featured in Tiwa Savage’s latest video, ‘Ole’ wrote;

“Dear Future Husband,  May God continue destroying all your relationships until we meet. Amen”.

Dear Tacha Akide’s husband, hope you’re listening? Kindly make haste with your arrival.

, ,

Related Posts

Nengi Rebecca Hampson is a Dream in Style Temple

November 2, 2020

DJ Cuppy Grieves After Manchester United Loses Match to Arsenal

November 2, 2020

Erica Nlewedim Bags Two Awards at Blvck Womxn Worldwide Event

November 2, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply