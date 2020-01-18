Tacha Akide Teases Titans Collection Launch With Emotional Video: Watch

Tacha Akide’s Titans Collection is dropping by 2 pm today(Jan 18), and the serial entrepreneur has taken to her Instagram to tease what the collection is all about.

From the clip, Tacha is seen reminiscing on how she was unceremoniously disqualified from the 2019 Big brother Naija show on the 89th day, but she has since owned her journey and is about to rake in profit from her own endeavours.

The collection apparently contains sneakers, hoodies, jerseys, and jewelry–exactly the kind of casual/athletewears Tacha is famous for.

Check out the clip below