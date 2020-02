Last night, Tacha Akide revealed she was among the list of stars invited to the exclusive screening of Netflix’s first African original series, Queen Sono.

For the Lagos event, the Big Brother Naija star stepped out in a red wide-leg culotte jumpsuit designed by LadyBeellionaire Luxury, and she looked absolutely amazing in it.

“GLAD to have been present at the EXCLUSIVE screening of the first Netflix African Original Series titled Queen Sono,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Check her out below: