Happy birthday again to Tacha Akide!

The Queen of the Titans turned 25 yesterday, an event her fans made sure to trend worldwide, which they closed off with a birthday bash, during which they gave her the best gifts of all time: a cheque of N6 Million, a delivery bus and three delivery bikes.

Before they splurged on her, the Queen took to her Instagram to share new photos of herself rocking a glorious red Tolu Bally grown with gold trimmings, which we agree is perfect!

Check her out:

