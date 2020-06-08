Tacha Akide Shows off Her Thick Behind in New Stunning Photos

Tacha Akide has given her fans new photos to drool over.

The Big Brother Naija star took to her social media to post new photos of herself in a glittery red outfit, and she posed at an angle that gave her thick behind all time in the spotlight.

“Your future is more valueable than your temporary feelings,” she captioned the photos, adding, “Don’t give up.”

While this apparently has nothing to do with the stunning photos, fans are here for it.

Check her out belo!

Your FUTURE is more VALUABLE than your TEMPORARY feelings.

Don’t give UP💪🏼

•

•#AmbassadorTacha pic.twitter.com/fUXF5IAaEj — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 8, 2020

