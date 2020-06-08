TBenz Karaoke

Tacha Akide Shows off Her Thick Behind in New Stunning Photos

ukamakaFashionNo Comment on Tacha Akide Shows off Her Thick Behind in New Stunning Photos

Tacha Akide has given her fans new photos to drool over.

The Big Brother Naija star took to her social media to post new photos of herself in a glittery red outfit, and she posed at an angle that gave her thick behind all time in the spotlight.

“Your future is more valueable than your temporary feelings,” she captioned the photos, adding, “Don’t give up.”

While this apparently has nothing to do with the stunning photos, fans are here for it.

Check her out belo!

Related Posts

3 is a charm! Triplet sisters wed triplet brothers [Photos]

June 8, 2020

Supermodel Duckie Thot Speaks About Racism in Australia in Passionate Post

June 6, 2020

Annie Idibia is Sporting a Gorgeous New Look and We Are so in Love

June 4, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply