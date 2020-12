Tacha Akide has shared a new vlog detailing her journey through her 25th birthday bash.

Recall that the reality TV star celebrity the milestone a few days ago, during which stars all over the country and even the continent, took to social media to celebrate her.

After the deluge of birthday videos and notes, her fans surprised her with the best gift: a delivery bus and delivery motorcycles, all of which she has documented in this heartwarming video.

Watch below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook