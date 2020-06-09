Tacha Akide Shades Jaruma: ‘Don’t BRAG When You Lend a Helping Hand’

Tacha Akide has some words for folks who have a penchant for bragging about how they helped other people at a time of need. And this comes after Jaruma Empire boss, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, told the world about how she helped Ella Nnabuchi.

In case you missed it: Mercy Eke and Venita Akpofure had nasty things to say about Ella at last night’s Big Brother Naija reunion show, which riled folks on social media. Shortly after, Jaruma boss joined the fray to rant about how she gave Ella N2.1million and how the singer misused the funds.

Well, Tacha, who suffered the same fate at Jaruma hands (read all about it here) has now spoken. “When you lend a helping hand out of GENUINE CONCERN, you don’t BRAG about how much of a good person you are,” Tacha tweeted moments ago.

Tacha reached out to Ella last night at the peak of the drama and shared her support for the beleaguered singer. She adds in her tweet, “GOOD DEEDS should be DONE with INTENTION not for ATTENTION.”

See her post and her fans reactions:

When you lend a helping hand out of GENUINE CONCERN, you don’t BRAG about how much of a good person you are.. GOOD DEEDS should be DONE with INTENTION not for ATTENTION.

•

•#AlphaTacha pic.twitter.com/ky4eR5pPUu — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 9, 2020

This one is for jujuma

jaruma collect your sub kindly#AlphaTacha — Be Bold! 📌 (@Betheboldest) June 9, 2020

School Dem jazzruma left this covo,vempire and melix left as well #AlphaTacha — 🔱I will not be Silent, I will always worship u🔱 (@ChukwunonyeAnt1) June 9, 2020

Fake givers looking for man made attention#AlphaTacha — iamsympul 🔱🔱 (@sympalady1) June 9, 2020

