Tacha Akide Set to Launch Her New Merch and It’s Pure Fire 🔥

Tacha Akide always have her eyes on the money; she never falters.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate took to her social media to announce that she’s about to launch her new merch. And to get everyone talking, her South African bestie, DJ Zinhle, rocked the limited edition of the sportswear.

Tacha also modeled the outfit with her sister, and this got everyone talking:

The businesswoman notes that the outfit will be available for purchase today, and we can’t wait!

