Tacha Akide Responds to Governor Wike’s Ban of #EndSARS protests

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tacha Akide has responded to the ban of #EndSARsS protests by the government of Rivers State after it released an official statement to that effect.

The former reality TV star who has been front and centre in the fight against police brutality had touched down the state to join protest before Governor Nyesom Wike stated that such was banned.

In a series of tweets, Tacha noted that first off, we operate a democracy, therefore, citizens have a right to peaceful protests to hold government accountable for their actions.

She also reminded Wike who is a lawyer of how the youths of the state showed up and defended their votes for him during the election that saw him in office today.

The consumate businesswoman went on to note that the governor couldn’t turn around to deprive people of their civic rights adding that Nigeria belongs to everyone and the citizens of Rivers State own Governor Wike himself.

