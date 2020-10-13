Tacha Akide Responds to Governor Wike’s Ban of #EndSARS protests

Tacha Akide has responded to the ban of #EndSARsS protests by the government of Rivers State after it released an official statement to that effect.

With all Due respect your Excellency, you are a lawyer and I believe you know better, this is a DEMOCRACY SYSTEM and Rivers State belongs to all the Daughters and Sons of the state. It is our RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY PROTEST AGAINST POLICE BRUTALITY✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #SarsMustGoNow #PhProtest https://t.co/KYHBMQZAgF — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 12, 2020

The former reality TV star who has been front and centre in the fight against police brutality had touched down the state to join protest before Governor Nyesom Wike stated that such was banned.

PORTHARCOURT PEACEFUL PROTEST 9AM Tomorrow, we Peacefully March to GOVERNMENT HOUSE✊🏾 If you know sey you go cause TROUBLE dey your house🗣️

March Routes: RUMUOLA>>GRA> WATERLINES>> GARRISON>>ISAAC BORO PARK>>GOV HOUSE>>HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY! See you✊🏾 RT!#PHprotest #SarsMustGoNow — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 12, 2020

In a series of tweets, Tacha noted that first off, we operate a democracy, therefore, citizens have a right to peaceful protests to hold government accountable for their actions.

She also reminded Wike who is a lawyer of how the youths of the state showed up and defended their votes for him during the election that saw him in office today.

The consumate businesswoman went on to note that the governor couldn’t turn around to deprive people of their civic rights adding that Nigeria belongs to everyone and the citizens of Rivers State own Governor Wike himself.

Gov. Wike Sons and Daughters of RIVERS STATE STOOD THROUGH THE NIGHT TO DEFEND OUR VOTES FOR YOU! only for you to DEPRIVE US OF OUR RIGHT TO PEACEFULLY PROTEST💔💔 #PhProtest #SarsMustGo #SARSMUSTENDNOW — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 12, 2020

Gov. Wike, we flew into this state today to FIGHT FOR A BETTER NIGERIA! TO WALK THE WALK! TO FIGHT FOR A BETTER TODAY AND TOMORROW!! Why should we be DEPRIVED OUR RIGHT!! why — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 12, 2020

