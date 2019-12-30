Tacha Akide Parties With Cross Rivers State Governor & Wife: ‘It was such an honour’

Tacha Akide continues to wax stronger.

The ex-BBNaija star recently visited Cross Rivers where she hung out with the state governor, Ben Ayade, and his wife Dr. Linda Ayade. She has now taken to her Instagram to describe this as an honour.

She wrote:

“It was such an honour and a rare privilege to meet with the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Sir BENEDICT AYADE & his dear wife, Dr. LINDA AYADE in their beautiful home. Thank you so much Sir & Ma for the warm reception and advice. I’m so humbled by the love you have shown to me and I feel truly blessed and ready to take on the future without a doubt in my heart that the later years will be better.

There is no better way than to end 2019 and start 2020 with an optimistic feeling..”

See her post below: