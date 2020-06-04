Tacha Akide Makes N7.5million in 2 Hours From Selling New Merchandise

Tacha Akide is a business mogul, full stop.

While her fellow Big Brother Naija reality TV stars were intent on slandering her in the much-talked-about Big Brother Naija reunion, the businesswoman leveraged on the publicity (not that she didn’t already in the spotlight), to announce the arrival of her new merchandise, a wireless charging power bank, called Power Tacha.

THE HOUR TO BRAG HAS COME!!!!

Introducing “POWER TACHA” a portable WIRELESS POWER BANK great utility for smartphone users -SUCTION CUP -WIRELESS CHARGING -10,000 mAh

POWER TACHA N15,000

DELIVERY WITHIN NIG N2,000

BRAG DIFFERENT ORDER POWER TACHA NOW!!!!!!!!!!#TachaPower pic.twitter.com/JbINJSXpyJ — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 3, 2020

The price was fixed at N15, 000, and buyers were expected to add N2, 000 if they wanted the product shipped to them in any part of the country.

500 pieces of Power Tacha sold out in two hours.

WE FUCKING SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!

WE CONFIDENTLY BRAG DIFFERENTLY!!!! 500PCS SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!

FUCKING SOLD OUT IN 2HRS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

•#PowerTacha #TachaPower Tacha#BigTachaReunion pic.twitter.com/NFQH8fSgr8 — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 4, 2020

Some of the buyers included Don Jazzy, who paid for 20 pieces for Tacha’s fans. See his heartwarming message to her below:

20PCS OF POWER TACHA GOING OUT FREE TO TITANS🔱

Cc @DONJAZZY 🙏🏽

THANK YOU BOSS

YOU ARE OVERLY SUPPORTIVE AND I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL!!!!🙏🏽

God BLESS YOUR KIND HEART💋

•#BigTachaRenuion #TachaPower #PowerTacha pic.twitter.com/M3a2cghUjd — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

