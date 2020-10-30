Tacha Akide Makes Debut Appearance in Tiwa Savage Music Video

Tiwa Savage took her relationship with Tacha Akide to a new height by featuring the businesswoman and reality TV star in her new video, Ole.

“Titans, did y’all spot your Queen @symply_tacha,” Tiwa captioned a clip from the music video. To which Tacha replied: “Yass Queen!”

