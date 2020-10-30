Tacha Akide Makes Debut Appearance in Tiwa Savage Music Video

Tiwa Savage took her relationship with Tacha Akide to a new height by featuring the businesswoman and reality TV star in her new video, Ole.

“Titans, did y’all spot your Queen @symply_tacha,” Tiwa captioned a clip from the music video. To which Tacha replied: “Yass Queen!”

See the exchange:

And here’s what their fans are saying:

My two faves are the hottest women in the game rn .

Stream ole by @TiwaSavage , spot the queen titan @Symply_Tacha 🔥#TachaXTiwa pic.twitter.com/b9wbxOtRO5 — JERMAINE MEDIA (@jermaineokpe) October 30, 2020

Tacha is Hot and Beautiful 😫😫😫… But Tiwa's body though😍 Momma be looking 20 always 😍. God took time in creating this Two really 😊#TachaXTiwa pic.twitter.com/O3tFVvbcyP — Daddy Tom 2🔱| Tacha📌 (@Iam_DaddyTom02) October 30, 2020

Tee screaming in that sports car is the highlight for me 😂😂😂😂#TachaXTiwa pic.twitter.com/BVLzGbqhhB — Bellah Powers ˢᵀ🔱🦄 (@bellahtyrah) October 30, 2020

Titans get you a fave that hypes your Queen as well 🥰🥰🥰. I love how they support each other. 🔱🔱⚔️⚔️https://t.co/ULqHDXB701 #TachaXTiwa pic.twitter.com/VCanPNKnzd — iHype Tacha 🔱🔱🔱 (@Matilda93908696) October 30, 2020

Baby boo @NICKIMINAJ love🤩 I know wah you like🤤🔥 and @Symply_Tacha is that babe that brings all shades of the baddest vibes🥵 Call her🤙😍🔥#TachaXTiwa pic.twitter.com/kdGf3jjD5W — FASHION POLICE IS THE BEST❤️🤗💯🔪🔪🛠️ (@cherylvivian4) October 30, 2020

When I will zoom ,you will be hearing honourable Papa Tacha. Its okay ,its okay.

Off the zoom machine, off it please.

Go and watch this sweet song titled Ole#TachaXTiwa pic.twitter.com/Ke3HrMjaam — virginbra (@VirginbraZ5) October 30, 2020

Can we all leave Wizkid and Davido matter and focus on these beauties 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 @TiwaSavage and @Symply_Tacha NEW TAG ALERT 🚨#TachaXTiwa pic.twitter.com/RE3MuSL77h — iHype Tacha 🔱🔱🔱 (@Matilda93908696) October 30, 2020

Tacha’s sex appeal🔥🔥 for someone who is very private with her body, when she does it😋😋😋 Not the other one, she was gonna prolly shake her fake nyash in the video😏 #TachaXTiwa pic.twitter.com/zFVg2NJjjq — ᑕOᖴᖴEE ᗷEᗩᑎˢᵀ🦋🌵 (@_lrebel) October 30, 2020

