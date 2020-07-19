Tacha Akide Lands Major Partnership Deal With Oppo Mobile

Congratulations to Tacha Akide!

The reality TV star took to her social media last night to announce her major partnership deal with Oppo Mobile–a major sponsor of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

#OPPOxTacha is finally HERE. Another W in THE BAG🔱🔱🔱 I’m so super excited,” she captioned the exciting post on her Instagram.

And the telecom company also added this: “We are happy to announce our partnership with Natacha Akide (@Symply_Tacha ) as we remain dedicated to providing quality smartphones that can stand the test of time.”

This heartwarming update comes just one day before the new season of the Big Brother Naija show takes over the waves, as it had done it the past.

