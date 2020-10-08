TBenz Karaoke

Tacha Akide Joins #EndSARS Protest in Lagos: “Our Tired is Tired”

Tacha Akide joined hundreds of Nigerians on the streets in Lagos today to protest police brutality and demand the scrapping of the controversial police unit, SARS.

“We took it to the streets cause our tired is tired,” said the reality TV star in her tweet, and in the videos shared by witnesses, she is seen giving a speech from the hood of a car, with Nigerians cheering her.

Check out the videos and photos below:

