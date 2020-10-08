Tacha Akide Joins #EndSARS Protest in Lagos: “Our Tired is Tired”

Tacha Akide joined hundreds of Nigerians on the streets in Lagos today to protest police brutality and demand the scrapping of the controversial police unit, SARS.

“We took it to the streets cause our tired is tired,” said the reality TV star in her tweet, and in the videos shared by witnesses, she is seen giving a speech from the hood of a car, with Nigerians cheering her.

Check out the videos and photos below:

In the midst of top celebrities and able Nigerians, Tacha joined #EndSarsProtests

I repeat Tacha is a national Treasure and must be protected at all cost #ProtectTacha pic.twitter.com/hRg6Czsh5c — Honey_perryˢᵀ 🔱🌶©️ (@Do_yeen_) October 8, 2020

QueenT never back down believe that forever QueenT the real president 📌📌📌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔱🔱🔱🔱🔱❤️❤️💪💪the deadly disease must End 🧏🏻‍♂️ #ProtectTacha #ProtectTacha pic.twitter.com/6C5NWP60XQ — Realdave ˢᵀ 🔱🇺🇸🇿🇦🇳🇬 (@MRealdave) October 8, 2020

My fave carried water for protesters too,😭😭😭

My baby🤩🤩#ProtectTacha pic.twitter.com/CA03ZOAMHv — Bellah Powers ˢᵀ🔱🦄 (@bellahtyrah) October 8, 2020

