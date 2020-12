Titans made sure to show up and show out for their fave, Tacha Akide as she turned a quarter of a century on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

The fans of the former reality star presented her with a cheque of N6 Million, a delivery bus and three delivery bikes as birthday gifts.

Videos of a surprised Tacha receiving the gifts have now gone viral on social media.

See video below.

