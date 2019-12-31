Tacha Akide Ends Management Relationship With Teebillz’s Billz Vizion

Tacha Akide a Teebillz have both take to their social media to announce the end of their business relationship.

According to Tacha, this decision was borne out of the need for them to pursue separate aspirations. She also added that they reached this decision amicably and hope that the public and Tacha’s army, the Titans, will understand and respect their decision.

See her post below:

