Tacha Akide Drags African American Man Who Accused Tiwa Savage of Shading Beyonce

Tahc Akide has never been one to shy away from calling out insensitive talks, and now she has taken to Twitter drag an African American man, who had a problem with Tiwa Savage’s latest comment about Beyonce.

In case you missed how it all started: Savage took to her Instagram Live recently to say she is incredibly grateful to the American singer for including her in the The Gift album. However, she expects that Beyonce, who likes to explore Nigeria and Nigerian cultural themes in her music, who reached out to Nigerian dancers and producers to work on her album, should be concerned about the #EndSARS movement. See the video here.

Many people agreed with Tiwa Savage, but one African American man hopped onto Twitter to accuse African artists of always “shading” Beyonce. “Every month another African artist featured on The Gift shades Beyoncé. Now its Tiwa Savage. @Beyonce …never again. Leave them to rot please,” said the man.

And Tacha dragged him.

“SHADE!!!!? CALLING ON Beyonce is A SHADE!!!? Nigeria is on FIRE AND BEY LOVES NIGERIA!! NIGERIANS NEEDS EVERYONE RN! Do not let HATE CONSUME YOU!!!!!!! #EndSARS.“

SHADE!!!!? CALLING ON @Beyonce is A SHADE!!!? Nigeria is on FIRE AND BEY LOVES NIGERIA!! NIGERIANS NEEDS EVERYONE RN! Do not let HATE CONSUME YOU!!!!!!! #EndSARS https://t.co/rWHaBdxWSv — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 16, 2020

