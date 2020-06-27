Tacha Akide Clams Trolls Who Are Trying Stop Her From Trending On Social Media

Tacha Akide has had enough of trolls who have refused to let her breathe.

The serial entrepreneur recently launched her NLNT collection, which is making waves on social media. Her fans have been hyping the streetwear, with many posting screenshots of the amounts they paid for the streetwear.

Apparently, Tacha‘s detractors aren’t pleased with this and have been struggling to dissuade her fans from trending her merch on social media. Which is why she took to her social media to call them all out.

“What did I ever do?” she asked them. “Why are you working so hard, why are you doing too much to get me out of the way? Have you forgotten that I did not win the N60 million? I was disqualified by an organisation!”

And she said a lot more, urging fans to reach out to her for financial compensation if her detractors ever try to buy them off.

See her video below:

She also tweeted this:

