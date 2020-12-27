TBenz Karaoke

Tacha Akide Celebrates Khafi Kareen and Gedoni: “My Power Couple!”

ukamakaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Tacha Akide Celebrates Khafi Kareen and Gedoni: “My Power Couple!”

Tacha Akide is so happy for her friends. Khafi Kareem and Gedoni, who tied the knot yesterday.

The couple surprised their fans with their marriage announcement on Twitter yesterday, and an excited Tacha hopped onto the app to sing their praises, while also wishing them all the best.

“Na trust we dey Trust am for 2021 Oooh!!! Husband don’t lemme Ooh. Congratulations my no noise making Friend @KhafiKareem and her Handsome Charming Husband gedoniofficial,” she wrote, adding, “Na you get Twitter today!! Take it.”

She continued in another tweet: “My power couple. Show me your friend. Here’s mine! No, I’m not crying.”

See her tweets below:

, ,

Related Posts

Bobrisky to Undergo Full Sex Change in 2021

December 27, 2020

Meek Mill Considering Moving to Ghana, Wants to Buy Property There

December 27, 2020

Nick Cannon and Girlfriend Brittany Bell Welcome Second Child Together

December 27, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply