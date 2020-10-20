Tacha Akide Calls Out Lagos Govt. Over 4pm Curfew: “We are Still Getting Oppressed”

Tacha Akide has joined the thousands of Nigerians on social media who have called out the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the sudden curfew he imposed on the state today.

Recall that the state governor imposed the 24-hour curfew as a way to disrupt the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the state. In his statement, Sanwo-Olu said that the curfew will begin at 4pm today, which many people have a problem with.

“4PM Curfew in Lagos! Let’s not forget I spent freaking 6Hrs from Jakande to Lekki county Homes!! And you want curfew to start 4PM!! 4PM!!? we are standing against OPPRESSION and still getting OPPRESSED!!” Tacha said in her tweet.

4PM Curfew in Lagos! Let's not forget I spent freaking 6Hrs from Jakande to Lekki county Homes!! And you want curfew to start 4PM!! 4PM!!? we are standing against OPPRESSION and still getting OPPRESSED!! #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW #EndSARS — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) October 20, 2020

